Collier plots Cobblers' downfall as Chippenham boss targets famous cup upset

Chippenham Town manager Mark Collier admits his side will have to be at their 'very, very best' to stand any chance of causing an FA Cup shock against the Cobblers this weekend.

Chippenham reached this stage of the competition for the first time in 14 years after defeating Whyteleafe 3-0 in the previous round and their reward was a home tie with Northampton.

There are 52 places between the two teams but the Bluebirds, currently 14th in National League South, are unbeaten in nine matches ahead of Sunday's tie, which will feature on BBC's Final Score programme.

“They’re a Football League side with 52 places between us so we’ll have to be at our very, very best and we’ll have to have all the luck going our way," Collier told the Gazette and Herald this week.

“They’ll have to play very, very poorly for us to get anything from the game, however there will be cup shocks in this round – there always are – and we’d like to be one of them.

“It’s a huge challenge that has been put in front of us, but it’s one that we’re looking forward to and looking to embrace.”

Collier also issued a rallying call to Chippenham fans to get down to the ground and help cheer his side on to a potential cup upset.

“Chippenham Town is on the map," he added. "We’re on the BBC in the day and Match of the Day in the evening, but there’s nothing quite like a bit of live FA Cup football.

“We’re going to need all the help we can get, and the supporters can make a real difference to us without a doubt.

“I’d like it if we can make the outside a sea of blue, like we did in one of the qualifying games, and really get behind the team to give us every opportunity because I think the fans’ vocal support will be vital to us.”