Colchester without key men as McGreal targets first win against Cobblers

Colchester United boss John McGreal is targeting a first league win of the season when Northampton visit the JobServe Community Stadium later this afternoon.

The U's remain without injured duo Tom Lapslie and Harry Pell, while left-back Cohen Bramall is still suspended, but McGreal has taken encouragement from his side's performances, particularly in their 2-2 draw against Grimsby in midweek.

United led 2-0 at Blundell Park but two second-half goals, including Matt Green's 87th minute equaliser, kept them waiting for their first three points of the campaign.

“We haven’t got the points total and I totally understand that but the performances have been there and everything we’ve been asking of the players has been there as well, that’s shown," McGreal told the Harwich and Manningtree Standard.

“We’re looking to get a good start, maintain it and then hopefully get the win. We’ll continue to do what we’ve been doing, because we believe in what we’re doing and it’s got us results over the years.

“We’ve been trying to get more goals and there was an improvement on that at Grimsby. We’ve been saying we wanted a fast start and we’ve got it, so the last two games have been an improvement in that regard.

“We haven’t got the rewards for it but the performances have definitely been there. We just need that little bit of lady luck but we have to find that ourselves by putting ourselves in the right positions at the right time, both defending and attacking."