Cobblers have their usual pre-match huddle. Pictures: Pete Norton

Colchester United 1 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers succumbed to their third league defeat of the season when sunk by Luke Norris' second-half penalty at Colchester United on Saturday.

Find out how every Cobblers player performed with our player ratings here...

Repelled Colchester with some excellent saves in the second-half, the pick being his low stop from Gambin just prior to the penalty. Not many of the world's best would have kept out Norris' powerful spot-kick... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

1. David Cornell

Repelled Colchester with some excellent saves in the second-half, the pick being his low stop from Gambin just prior to the penalty. Not many of the world's best would have kept out Norris' powerful spot-kick... 7 CHRON STAR MAN
Getty
Buy a Photo
fsd

2. Shaun McWilliams

fsd
Getty
Buy a Photo
sfd

3. Charlie Goode

sfd
Getty
Buy a Photo
Pushed back into defence in the absence of Wharton and didn't do much wrong, stepping in to defend on the front foot and clearing his lines when required... 6.5

4. Jordan Turnbull

Pushed back into defence in the absence of Wharton and didn't do much wrong, stepping in to defend on the front foot and clearing his lines when required... 6.5
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4