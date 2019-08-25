Colchester United 1 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings
Cobblers succumbed to their third league defeat of the season when sunk by Luke Norris' second-half penalty at Colchester United on Saturday.
Find out how every Cobblers player performed with our player ratings here...
1. David Cornell
Repelled Colchester with some excellent saves in the second-half, the pick being his low stop from Gambin just prior to the penalty. Not many of the world's best would have kept out Norris' powerful spot-kick... 7 CHRON STAR MAN