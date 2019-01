Cobblers are expected to dip back into in the January transfer market for some late business on Thursday ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Six players have already left the PTS this month but with only three incomings, Keith Curle is still hoping to bolster his squad before the window slams shut this evening. We'll have round-up of all the ins and outs from the PTS here, plus potential rumours and news of signings elsewhere in League Two.