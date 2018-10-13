Thrilled Curle salutes Cobblers' second-half fightback in dramatic Rovers victory

A thrilled Keith Curle hailed his side's impressive second-half performance after the Cobblers grabbed a 95th-minute winner to cap off a dramatic comeback against Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Reuben Reid's 43rd minute goal put Rovers ahead at half-time as they looked to stretch their unbeaten start to the season to 13 league games as the well-oiled visitors took full advantage of the windy conditions during a dominant first-half display.

But Town had the stiff breeze in their favour after the break and they too made it count as Aaron Pierre levelled just past the hour-mark before Andy Williams chose the perfect moment to score his first Cobblers goal, finishing off good work from Kevin van Veen deep into stoppage-time.

That prompted jubilant scenes around the PTS Academy Stadium as Northampton celebrated their first home win of the season - and only their second since January - as well as three hugely valuable points that lift them to 19th in League Two.

"I'm delighted, especially given the nature of the opposition," said Curle. They've had a very good start to the season and I admire and like the way Mark Cooper organises his teams and the principles he has in place in terms of how he wants the game to be played

"We tried to stop them having a flow in their play. The conditions didn't suit us in the first-half and because we couldn't clear the ball it allowed them to have a few passages of play and get people in pockets to cause us problems.

"We couldn't get our back three up high enough to keep them penned in but we were able to do that in the second half for the majority of the time."

Pierre scored for the second game running to kick-start Town's fightback before Williams won it at the death as they made it four unbeaten since Curle's appointment earlier in the month.

Earlier, there was more than a hint of controversy to Rovers' opener with Reid appearing well offside when he raced onto Reece Brown's long through ball, but the linesman kept his flag down much to the shock of virtually everyone inside the ground.

"He was onside," Curle conceded. "It was a good run and he does that. I had Reuben as a player when at Torquay so I know his strengths and his attributes and it was a well-timed run and a good finish.

"Forest Green have some good players and they did manipulate the ball well, but we denied them space in the second-half and turned it into a different game that suited us.

"With the quality we've got and the willingness and desire that's building from players to get into the box and goalscoring positions, it gives you a good stepping stone."