Striker Sordell can't wait to get started after last-gasp deadline day Cobblers switch

Deadline day signing Marvin Sordell says he wants 'to score goals and get people on their feet' after agreeing to join the Cobblers until the end of the season.

There was only a few minutes to spare as Sordell put pen to paper ahead of Thursday night's 11pm January transfer window deadline, with the Burton Albion man not arriving at the PTS Academy Stadium until 10.45pm.

Marvin Sordell in action for Coventry City

But with terms between both clubs already agreed, and with Sordell already on board having spoken to manager Keith Curle, there was no drama as the former Watford and Bolton Wanderers man signed the deal.

And now he can't wait to get started at his new club.

"I am really looking forward to it," said Sordell, who has played for England at Under-21 level, and also played for Team GB at the 2012 Olympics.

"I had a great conversation with the manager, and I can't wait to be playing my football and enjoying my football in a very positive environment.

"My conversation with the manager persuaded me (to sign for the Cobblers), and the fact he is such a positive character is a great thing."

Asked what he feels he can bring to the Cobblers, Sordell, who in January, 2012 cost Bolton £3million when they signed him from the Hornets, said: "I like to think that I am quite dynamic.

"As a striker I am very offense minded in where I like to play, and I like to think I am quite tidy technically.

"To be honest I just want to score goals and get people up on their feet.

"Hopefully that will also lead to the team winning lots of games."

It has been a frustrating few months for the 27-year-old, who has been out of action since spraining his knee playing for Sky Bet League One side Brewers in an FA Cup tie in November.

He has been working hard to regain full fitness, and after training with the Burton squad this week, he is raring to get out on the pitch.

"I am looking forward getting back playing again off the back of my injury that I have had," said Sordell.

"I am back training and just want to get out there playing again."

Sordell is joining a Cobblers team that still has some relegation concerns in Sky Bet League Two, with Town in a lowly 17th place only seven points above the drop zone.

He will get the chance to hit the ground running though, as the Cobblers now have three games in the space of eight days.

Saturday's home clash with one of Sordell's former clubs, Colchester United, is followed by trips to Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday and then leaders Lincoln City the following weekend, and Sordell feels such a hectic programme could be good for him.

"That is football, and when games are coming thick and fast it is probably easier to settle becaue you are spending a lot of time with your team-mates," he said.

"So I am looking forward to getting going."

Sordell was one of two deadline day signings made by the Cobblers, with the other one also a loan deal as Charlie Goode joined from another league one side, Scunthorpe United.

The deals mean Town now have five loan players on their books until the end of the campaign, with the others being the club's other January signings in George Cox, Joe Powell and Timi Elsnik.

Football League clubs are allowed to field a maximum of five loan players in any match day squad, but only four are set to feature against Colchester this weekend, as Cox is injured having damaged ankle ligaments in the 3-2 loss at Cambridge United a fortnight ago..