Opposition view: Cioffi pleased with 'solid' point despite late penalty frustration

Crawley Town manager Gabriele Cioffi described Saturday's 0-0 draw with the Cobblers as a 'fair result' despite feeling aggrieved not to have won a late penalty.

A hugely disappointing game was meandering towards a predictable outcome when Aaron Pierre appeared to trip Ollie Palmer in the penalty box but, despite protests, referee Nick Kinseley showed no interest in awarding a spot-kick.

Nevertheless, Cioffi was content with his side's performance and the overall result as both teams struggled to stir up much excitement, although David Cornell was called upon to deny Crawley's Ollie Palmer and, in the last minute, Dominic Poleon.

Crawley and Northampton remain 16th and 17th respectively in League Two, the point moving them both a step closer to safety this season.

"I thought it was another solid performance and the final score was a fair result because both teams could have won the game," said Cioffi.

"Their main threat was from set-pieces all over the pitch but we dealt well with those and we were good on the second balls so I'm pleased with the point and the performance.

"From the bench it looked a penalty at the end. I think the referee made his decision because Ollie (Palmer) had kicked the ball away from himself and he didn't have it under control, but it's fine.

"I'm happy with the front two in terms of what I asked from them and in the second-half we played well. We were solid, we got on the second balls and showed effort to win tackles.

"In terms of football I think we've played much, much better but this is a tough pitch to play football on so that's OK and one point is a positive result.

"Last week the 3-0 defeat to Oldham didn't mirror the performance but we learnt our lessons today and if we can't win, we have to make sure we don't lose."