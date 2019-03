Who struggled most and did anyone impress at the PTS? Find out with James Heneghan's player ratings - scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how each player performed.

1. David Cornell Unfortunate to see Vale's two goals squirm through his body despite getting a healthy touch to both. Not properly tested otherwise, though too many kicks flew out of play... 6 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Charlie Goode Penalty call was soft at best but he got the wrong side of his man and gave the referee a decision to make. Occasional forward bursts too often ended with poor delivery... 4 Getty Buy a Photo

3. Ash Taylor Fine tackle looked to have seen off the danger, only for Goode to concede a penalty moments later. Wasn't on the same wavelength as his centre-back partner and dithered in possession... 4 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Aaron Pierre Made it too easy for Worrall to skirt through the heart of Town's defence and race away on goal. Then squandered a fine chance to restore the lead shortly after half-time... 4 Getty Buy a Photo

View more