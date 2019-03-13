Northampton Town 1 Newport County 0: James Heneghan's player ratings in pictures
Joe Powell smashed home a late thunderbolt as Cobblers stretched their winning run to four games with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Newport County on Tuesday.
Who stood up to the task and who wilted under pressure at the PTS? Find out with James Heneghan's player ratings - scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how each player performed.
Newport had enough of chances to score but their failure to hit the target, doing so on just a couple of occasions, made it a comfortable night for Town's keeper, who kept his third clean sheet in five games. Kicked well... 7
Just so solid, composed and disciplined again. Hardly put a foot wrong and even added some much-needed impetus from right-back at times. Unlucky not to win a penalty when his cross struck an arm... 8 CHRON STAR MAN
His long throws posed a real problem for County and Cobblers eventually made one count, though not sure he can claim much credit! Had his troubles against Matt at the back but largely defended well... 7
Again it wasn't always easy against County's physical forward men but for the most part the skipper deal with the threat, making one great block from Amond in particular. Might also have netted himself a couple of times... 7