Northampton Town 0 Crawley Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings as Cobblers are held at home
Cobblers laboured their way to a disappointing 0-0 draw with Crawley Town at the PTS Stadium on Saturday.
On a day dominated by defenders, who impressed and who struggled? Find out with James Heneghan's player ratings - scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how each player performed.
1. David Cornell
Recorded a welcome clean sheet and played an important part in keeping Crawley at bay, out in a flash to block from Palmer and reacted smartly to tip wide Poleon's late deflected effort... 7
Pete Norton
Getty
2. Charlie Goode
Out of position at right-back but no less impressive. Won every header that came his way and drove forward with gusto when the opportunity presented itself... 7 CHRON STAR MAN
Pete Norton
Getty
3. Ash Taylor
Steadily returning to his form of last season. Some strong tackling and dominant heading around his box, and made one crucial block when diverting Palmer's goalbound effort away from danger... 7
Pete Norton
Getty
4. Aaron Pierre
A tad fortunate not to concede a late penalty when catching Palmer in the box, but that was the only time he looked troubled by the visitors and by and large he kept his nemesis quiet... 6
Pete Norton
Getty
View more