No 'serious' interest in Cobblers players ahead of Thursday deadline

Dean Austin is still yet to receive 'serious' interest in any of his players despite Thursday's rapidly-approaching deadline as the Cobblers boss looks to keep his squad together.

There has been ongoing speculation surrounding several Northampton players this summer following their relegation to Sky Bet League Two and rumours have only intensified in recent days with clubs up and down the land desperate to get deals done in time for Thursday's 5pm deadline.

Midfielder Matt Crooks and striker Kevin van Veen are among those to have been linked with a move away from the PTS Academy Stadium in the past 48 hours but goalkeeper Richard O'Donnell remains the only notable departure this summer with Austin and chairman Kelvin Thomas continuing to stand firm.

The EFL transfer window closes earlier than usual this year after clubs voted through proposals to bring the deadline forward by three weeks back in February, but there’s still time for deals to be done, meaning Town's resolve could well be tested over the next 36 hours.

"It's not been serious enough for us to take them serious," said Austin this week.

"There have been one or two bits talked about and a few conversations but nothing serious enough for us to think about losing the players of the quality we have here."

Austin also revealed his frustration with the transfer window and seemingly relentless speculation, adding: "I'm not a massive fan of the window all round.

"You come to this stage and you have other clubs that can try to get into your own players and you've got agents on the phone 24 hours a day.

"For me, I just like doing a bit on the grass and trying to get the team to win games of football on a Saturday to make our great fans happy."