Grimsby Town 0 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings in pictures
Cobblers saw their four-match winning run ended by a goalless draw at Grimsby Town on Saturday.
On a day when the wild weather came up trumps, who kept a cool head for the Cobblers? Find out with James Heneghan's player ratings - just scroll down and flick through the gallery to see how each player performed.
1. David Cornell
Speed off his line was key in the first-half when racing out to block from Embleton and Thomas. That aside though, his robust defence ensured he was not unduly tested. Four clean sheets in six games now... 7