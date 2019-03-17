John-Joe O'Toole in a battle for the ball.

Grimsby Town 0 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings in pictures

Cobblers saw their four-match winning run ended by a goalless draw at Grimsby Town on Saturday.

On a day when the wild weather came up trumps, who kept a cool head for the Cobblers? Find out with James Heneghan's player ratings - just scroll down and flick through the gallery to see how each player performed.

Speed off his line was key in the first-half when racing out to block from Embleton and Thomas. That aside though, his robust defence ensured he was not unduly tested. Four clean sheets in six games now... 7

1. David Cornell

More of the same from the Scunthorpe loanee who was unruffled and untroubled. Not even the blustery conditions put him off his stride. Willing to get forward whenever he was able to... 7

2. Charlie Goode

Defended soundly and without alarm, helping to prevent the home team even having a sniff of goal. Went close himself in the opposition box but not quite able to convert... 7

3. Ash Taylor

Towering and dominant at the heart of defence. Barely broke sweat in dealing with Grimsby's ineffective forward line. Played the conditions well too and slashed a late half chance wide... 8

4. Aaron Pierre

