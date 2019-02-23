Delight for Curle as Cobblers 'stand up to the challenge' in Stevenage win

Cobblers boss Keith Curle hailed the way his side 'stood up the challenge' during their last-gasp 2-1 victory at Stevenage on Saturday.

Looking to build on three successive games unbeaten, Cobblers led for long periods at the Lamex Stadium after Joe Powell's 19th minute opener but a 16th draw of the season was on the cards when Alex Revell headed in with only 13 minutes to.

However, in a season that has seen plenty of late drama, there was to be a late twist in stoppage-time when Andy Williams, on as a sub, galloped away from the home defence and scooped the ball past Paul Farman.

That sparked jubilant scenes in the away end, reminiscent to three years ago when Ricky Holmes did likewise on the same ground.

"We came here with a gameplan and a mentality that we needed to compete because we knew how they wanted to play and how they try to intimidate," said Curle afterwards.

"They give you a barrage of balls going forward with good support and good energy and get on the front foot very quickly, but we stood up to that challenge and we did very well.

"There were a few opportunities in the first-half when we needed to hit the target and work the goalkeeper in those areas, but it was an excellent first league goal from Powelly to put us ahead.

"He showed good composure in the box and it was a good finish and we knew then it would be a competitive second-half."

But despite winning it through Williams and surely ensuring Town's safety in League Two for another season, Curle also saw elements of his side's performance he was not quite so happy with.

"I was disappointed at the start of the second-half because what we worked on in the week was playing a game in the opposition's half," he added.

"Sometimes, if you can pass through, then excellent, but if not, you try and get territorial advantage by having willing runners and putting the ball into good areas.

"I didn't think we did that with the quality that I know we've got at the start of the second-half and that makes it difficult to get a good foothold in the game and to get territorial advantage that you need.

"The understanding was there, the information was there but sometimes we just needed that bit of quality which would have made it an easier afternoon."