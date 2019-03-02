Curle's plan works a treat as he praises Cobblers display in Crewe win

Cobblers boss Keith Curle praised his players for expertly carrying out the gameplan during Saturday's 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road.

Crewe are considered a good footballing side by many in League Two but they were out-muscled, out-battled and out-thought by the Cobblers on Saturday when Daniel Powell's headed opener was added to by John-Joe O'Toole.

Leading 2-0 and cruising at the break, Town allowed Crewe to dictate possession in the second-half but the home side struggled to go anywhere with it, only leaving it until the final few minutes to truly test visiting stopper David Cornell.

"As I explained to the players throughout the week in training, if we came here and stood off Crewe and just play football, we could be in for a difficult afternoon," said Curle, whose side have now won three of their last four away games.

"But if we come here and identify Crewe as being comfortable on the ball with good ability, our aim has to be to stop that and nullify that and then find out what their plan B is.

"If their plan B is going to be more of plan A, then we will get even closer to them and I thought we did that today - we stopped them from playing and nullified their threat while proving we can score goals away from home at a good footballing team."

From looking over their shoulders only a few weeks ago, suddenly the Cobblers are 15 points clear of relegation and within nine of the play-offs.

"There's been a focus about the group this week and the standard of training and the environment have all been pleasing," added Curle.

"Our work out of possession won us the game today. We had a game plan, roles and responsibilities and I think we did everything we needed and everything that was required.

"We can still do a little bit more, especially with the ball because some of our options can be better, but defensively, as a team, as a unit and as a changing room, it was very good."