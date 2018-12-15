Curle laments a tale of two halves after Stevenage draw

Cobblers boss Keith Curle praised his team's first-half performance but criticised their efforts in the second after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Stevenage.

Dean Bowditch struck in first-half injury-time, turning home Daniel Powell's cross, to give the Cobblers a deserved lead at the break but they lost their way in the second.

A mistake from goalkeeper David Cornell, who slipped in the treacherous conditions when trying to clear, allowed Ben Kennedy to equalise 15 minutes from time as Town dropped points from a winning position for the second home game running.

Curle said afterwards: "It was a very wet afternoon but I thought we gained a good foothold in the game in the first-half and we had a couple of opportunities where we needed a bit more quality in the final third.

"I was reasonably happy with the first half but, again, in the second-half I didn't think we did the simple things well and we didn't move the ball quickly enough. We picked the wrong options at times when we were on the front foot and looking to get forward.

"I thought we earned the right in the first-half to get them on the back foot and we could cause them problems, although we can still cause more problems.

"If you look at the goal, we open ourselves up by not playing the ball forward and then two iffy back passes that left us short and the goalkeeper slips as he's about to strike the ball.

"It's pleasing that they didn't cause us many problems, even with Ash Taylor going off, but we didn't give them enough problems going forward and sometimes it's about our decision-making and when to play.

"We started the day eight points off the play-offs but we're now seven points away so we've gained a point and that's a positive."