Curle discussions persuaded Goode Cobblers switch is 'the right move' for him

Central defender Charlie Goode says knew that signing for the Cobblers was 'the right move' as soon as he had spoken with boss Keith Curle.

The pair met up on Wednesday once it had become clear Town were interested in signing the Scunthorpe United man, and Goode was impressed with what he heard.

The 23-year-old had also received interest from other clubs, but felt Northampton was right for him after discussing the move with former Manchester City and England defender Curle.

"I am an ambitious kind of player and I want to play at the best level possible," said Goode, who has joined Town on loan until the end of the season.

"I spoke to Keith, we got on really well, and I felt like this was the best move for me.

"Anybody who looks at the table, especially me being an outsider, you look at Northampton and you want to see them higher than that.

"That is my job, I want to come in, help the team get clean sheets and do well and help the team climb up that table now."

The Watford-born player was a regular in the Iron defence until the turn of the year, but hasn't featured in a Stuart McCall squad since starting in the 2-0 win at Peterborough United on January 1.

He has been the victim of a recruitment drive at Glanford Park, and is now looking forward to getting back out on the pitch with Town.

"At Scunthorpe we have had quite a few incomings, and being a young player I want to play games, and I couldn't get promised that," said Goode.

"I had a really good start to the season, but at the time the team was struggling for form.

"So I got frozen out a little bit, and now it's my time to get some more games under my belt and I am ready for the challenge."

"Northampton then came up and I was ready to come and join and try and help the team."

Goode began his career at Fulham, but after being released as a 15-year-old he dropped into non-League, before being spotted by Scunthorpe and offered a deal in the summer of 2015.

He has gone on to make 70 starts and 15 substitute appearances for the Iron, so what sort of player is he?

"I play on the right side and I like to attack the ball in both boxes," said Goode.

"I like to get a few goals and get on the end of a good few corners, and I like to class myself as a ball-playing centre-half.

"I like to get on the ball and open up a range of different passes, but ultimately I am a defender and my aim is to keep clean sheets."