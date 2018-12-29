Curle criticises sloppy Cobblers but hails 'fantastic support' after late drama

Keith Curle did not allow Junior Morias' dramatic last-minute equaliser to gloss over his disappointment with Cobblers' general performance during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Milton Keynes Dons.

Second best for most of the contest, Town looked dead and buried with 12 minutes to go when they trailed to goals by Alex Gilbey and Chuks Aneke either side of half-time.

But the Cobblers came roaring back in a thrilling finish as Andy Williams headed in Jack Bridge's corner before Morias brilliantly beat visiting goalkeeper Lee Nicholls to snatch a dramatic equaliser.

Curle praised home fans for their support afterwards with a season-high crowd at the PTS, saying: "We needed that crowd and our supporters today to give the players belief and energy and that extra inch that we required to get something out of the game.

"It was fantastic support. At 2-0, it's one of those where you're thinking there's nothing in the game but for a lapse of concentration and the referee giving a penalty."

But Curle admitted he was disappointed with his side's performance despite grabbing a late point, adding: "We had a spare man in midfield but didn't utilise it and our control and our passing choices were off.

"When you're playing against a team that are allowing you to play, you have to be brave and get on the ball. Know where you're going, move the ball quickly and get yourself into areas where you can cause teams problems.

"But again we didn't do the simple things, the basics, well enough. Balls went astray and people looked for the next pass at the wrong time. If you wait to control the ball and then have a look to pass at this level, the likelihood is that someone will close you down.

"We work on knowing your next pass in training and setting yourself rather than being reactive to where your touch takes you."