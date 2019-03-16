Curle: Cobblers players disappointed not to beat Grimsby

Cobblers boss Keith Curle again praised the 'battling' qualities on display from his players during Saturday's goalless draw at Grimsby Town, but he admitted there was a sense of disappointment that they didn't take all three points.

Town's unbeaten run hit eight games but their winning streak was ended at four as they battled valiantly without success in extremely windy conditions at Blundell Park.

Clear-cut chances were non-existent throughout the 90 minutes and neither goalkeeper was ever really troubled, though results elsewhere meant the Cobblers remain 11th and six points adrift of the play-offs.

Curle said: "There wasn't a lot of quality today but I think it's a good sign of how far we've come when you walk into the changing room and there's disappointment that we've only picked up a point away from home with a clean sheet.

"It was difficult out there because you're trying to judge the wind and trying to put the ball into areas with quality but neither team were able to have any fluidity in their play.

"There was plenty of honest endeavour, plenty of willingness, challenges and application and also an understanding of what was required as a minimum to give us a platform to build from.

"It shows when you've got those things in place you're able to grind it out and be horrible to play against. On another day, with some of the possession we had in the final third, there's a bit more quality.

"But, overall, it was a fantastic battling performance away from home and we showed good desire to keep a clean sheet and not get beat."