Curle bemoans missed chances and criticises 'decision-making'

Cobblers boss Keith Curle once again lamented his side's inability to make the most of their chances after Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Swindon Town.

The Cobblers dominated the first-half but only had Andy Williams' sixth minute strike to show for their efforts as he volleyed in Kevin van Veen's cross for his fourth goal in four league games.

A flurry of missed chances kept Swindon in the game at half-time and the visitors improved in the second-half when former Cobbler Keshi Anderson salvaged a point, scoring just past the hour-mark.

"I thought we started the game very well," said Curle. "It was a great ball in by Kevin van Veen and a great finish from Willo and then we needed that second goal.

"A second goal changes the game completely and we had a couple of chances but didn't take them and then we didn't start well enough in the second-half.

"We were't brave enough to get on the ball and we were loose in some of our passes when we did get into the final third.

"The first-half showed that the players are starting to be a bit more expressive, more open and more expansive in our play, but we still need the understanding to make a simple pass which maintains our forward momentum.

"Sometimes we broke into the final third and the simple ball is to pass out wide and deliver a cross into the box, but we go for the killer ball, so it's about decision-making.

"It's something I've said time and time again, but in the first-half we looked solid and capable, we moved the ball well and got on the front foot.

"What did they have second-half? One shot, one goal? And that came from our throw-in on the halfway line. It's a misplaced clearance with the wrong technique and then they got at us so there are still things to work on."