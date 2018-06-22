Cobblers to take on Hull City Under-23s at Spanish training camp

The Cobblers have announced they will play Hull City Under-23s in a friendly on the final night of their pre-season training camp in Spain.

Town head off to the Real Club de Golf Campoamor complex in Alicante on Saturday, July 14, and return on Friday, July 20.

They will take on Hull's youngsters on the evening of Thursday, July 19, with a 6.30pm kick-off local time, with the match being played at the Real Club complex.

Supporters who are in Spain will be welcome to attend the friendly, and the club have also announced there will be an open training session at 6.30pm on the Tuesday (July 17), where supporters can go along and watch, and then also meet the players.

"We have moved the training schedules around a little bit and will end the week with this game on the Thursday evening," said manager Dean Austin.

"The players will have got through an awful lot of work by then and it will be good to give them a run out to end the week.

"Supporters who are in the area are invited to attend the fixture, and they are also welcome to come and attend an open training session too on the Tuesday."

The Hill game becomes the fifth pre-season friendly to be announced to date, and Austin has confirmed there will be others.

"We are looking to add two more matches to the pre-season schedule to round off our preparation," said the Town manager.

"They will be played in the week after we return from Spain, and we will make announcements on those in due course."

Confirmed pre-season friendlies

Tue Jul 3 Sileby Rangers (a) 7.45pm

Sat Jul 7 St Albans City (a) 3pm

Tue Jul 10 Brackley Town (a) 7.45pm

Wed Jul 11 Chelmsford City (a) 7.45pm

Thur Jul 17 Hull City under 23s as part of Spanish training camp 6.30pm CET

Sun Jul 22 Club open day