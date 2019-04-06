Cobblers players 'racially abused' in Nottingham before Notts County clash

Meadow Lane. Picture: Pete Norton
Cobblers players were 'racially abused' in Nottingham ahead of Saturday's League Two game against Notts County, according to squad members Timi Elsnik and David Buchanan.

The incident occurred before kick-off when the Northampton squad went for a 'pre-match walk' ahead of the 2-2 draw at Meadow Lane.

Elsnik, who started the game, tweeted: "Went for a pre match walk with the team in Nottingham and this young man outside the hotel started racially abusing some of our lads. The most disgusting thing I’ve seen&heard! He’s done it in front of his girl as well with no shame so he must do it all the time. Absolute idiot!"

Buchanan, who's regularly captained the Cobblers, then tweeted: "Today I witnessed racial abuse to some of our players in the @Village_Hotels in Nottingham! Can’t believe we still have scum like this in 2019! Credit to our boys who handle it impeccably. #kickitout #team @EFL @thepfa."

The club's official account added: "Appalling that our players were subjected to such behaviour today. If anyone has any information please do contact the club."