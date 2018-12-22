Cobblers must improve after disappointing Yeovil showing, admits boss Curle

Cobblers boss Keith Curle admits his side have 'areas to improve' after seeing victory dramatically snatched away from them in Saturday's 1-1 draw with out-of-form Yeovil Town.

After 85 minutes of disappointment, the game sparked into life during a breathless finish that first saw Andy Williams, off the bench, latch onto Shaun McWilliams' through pass and coolly beat home goalkeeper Stuart Nelson.

But despite that goal coming with just two minutes to go, there was time for Yoann Arquinn to equalise with a goal of the season contender as he sensationally hammered in off the crossbar from 35 yards.

That denied Town all three points and dented their battle to move up the table and get closer to the League Two play-offs, although in truth it was a fair outcome from what had been a low-quality affair.

"I had Yoann Arquin at Notts County and I know he can do that but he can also put it in row Z," lamented Curle afterwards. "But that's why he's in League Two - it's doing it on a consistent basis.

"Talking about that, that's what we need to do. We have to make better and more consistent decisions in possession and out of possession. There are areas we have to improve on as a team.

"I wouldn't say it's a shot in a million because people will take shots during a game of football, but there are things that can be done to stop it and to eradicate players having shots and putting balls in the box.

"That's something we need work better at. Our distances need to be better and our understanding of roles and responsibilities need to be better, but it was a strike worthy of winning a point for any team in any division."

Williams also took his goal nicely, steering into the far corner having come on as a second-half substitute. "It was a great finish," Curle agreed.

"The pleasing thing is that we started with the ball in our box with Aaron Pierre which shows that, when you do move the ball, you can create the openings and then it was a fantastic finish."