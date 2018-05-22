Cobblers announce pre-season training camp in Spain

The Cobblers have announced they will be travelling to Alicante in Spain for a pre-season training camp in July.

The trip will be a big part of Town's preparations as they gear up for the Sky Bet League Two campaign, which kicks off in August.

Real Club de Golf Campoamor Resort

Town are off to the Real Club de Golf Campoamor complex in Alicante, using the facilities and training pitches for a week of work.

They leave the UK on Saturday July 14, and return on Friday, July 20.

The training camp will include one friendly match at a local stadium.

There is no opposition confirmed as yet, or an exact date or time, but it is likely to be played in midweek. The club will announce further details as soon as they are able to.

"Pre-season will be a very important time," said Cobblers boss Dean Austin.

"The trip will allow us to work with the players two or three times a day for the week using the first class facilities that are on site and will allow us to get a lot of work done in that time.

"The week is also important in terms of spirit.

"Team spirit is so important in football and that is something we will be looking to this week away to help build.

"We will be playing a game part way through the week, I think that will be important to break the training work up and to get the players more minutes out on the pitch.

"Pre-season will lay the foundations and set the culture that we will be demanding throughout next season and this week will be an important part of that pre-season build up."

The Real Club de Golf Campoamor complex boasts three grass football pitches, marked under FIFA regulations, and also has floodlighting for night games, as well as seating for 1,500 spectators.

There are also two gyms, an outdoor and indoor swimming pool, and separate grass areas for specific training.

It has been used in the past by a host of English and European clubs, including Liverpool, Real Betis, Wolves, Eintracht Franfurt, CSKA Moscow, Spartak Moscow, Hull City and the Poland and Austria national teams, among others.

Real Club de Golf Campoamor is based about 60km south of Alicante airport, in the heart of the Costa Blanca, and is approximately 3km inland from the coast.

Town also went to Spain last season, when they spent a week at the Oliva Nova complex.