Cobblers announce alternative car parking plans ahead of Mansfield Town clash

The Cobblers have announced alternative plans for car parking for supporters attending Saturday's Sky Bet League Two clash with Mansfield Town at the PTS Academy Stadium, which kicks off at 3pm.

The south gravel car park at Sixfields hasn't been available for the club to use since before the turn of the year, and this weekend there is also a fun fair on the north gravel car park, meaning that is also unavailable.

With more than 1,400 supporters expected from promotion-chasing Mansfield Town, a big crowd will be at the game, and the club have announced alternative arrangements.

For home supporters, they will be utilising an overflow car park behind the Nuffield health club and Walter Tull pub, with further parking also available in the Claret Car Park on Edgar Mobbs Way - the road that leads from the PTS to the rear of the Franklin's Gardens Stadium.

A club statement reads: "With the continued issues around the south gravel car park and a long standing arrangement with the fun fair on the north gravel car park over Easter, the club can confirm plans have been put in place to deal with the reduced parking for the Mansfield Town and Macclesfield games (which is on Good Friday, April 19).

"For those supporters who hold a seasonal, gravel car park pass, parking is reserved in the north overflow car park.

"This is the car park opposite the north gravel car park, behind Nuffield and the Walter Tull pub.

"This car park has a capacity for 300 cars and the remainder of these spaces will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

"Additional parking will be made available by the opening of the Claret Car Park, which can be found along Edgar Mobbs Way, while parking will also be available in Duston Mill.

"Away supporters are asked to use either the Claret Car Park (on Edgar Mobbs Way) or Duston Mill.

"Any supporters who have mobility issues are asked to please contact Christine Clark on 01604 683763 or email christine.clark@ntfc.co.uk for assistance."