Cheltenham Town 3 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings from Whaddon Road
Cobblers suffered their first defeat in nine matches when going down to a 3-1 loss at Cheltenham Town on Saturday.
Who struggled most of all and did anyone impress at Whaddon Road? Find out with James Heneghan's player ratings - scroll down and flick through our picture gallery to see how each player performed.
1. David Cornell
The final scoreline should be no reflection on his performance. Superb reaction save to deny Barnett early on was his best moment, but he also produced good stops to keep out Varney, Dawson and Clements... 7 CHRON STAR MAN
Booked for a rash challenge inside 10 minutes and that set the tone for his toughest afternoon in a Cobblers shirt. Walked a tightrope from that moment, with his poor clearing header putting Hughes in trouble for the penalty... 5
Should have cut out Dawson's low cross before it reached Varney for a tap-in, but he was Town's best defender on the day. Won a number of important headers as crosses rained down on the visitors' penalty box... 6
Thrown into the deep end by Curle. Varney and Barnett are a challenging forward pair for anyone to handle, let alone a young lad on his debut. Gave away the spot-kick, though wasn't exactly helped out by his team-mates... 5