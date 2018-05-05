Austin frustrated not to go out on a high after final day draw

Cobblers caretaker boss Dean Austin was disappointed not to end a frustrating season with what he felt would have been a deserved victory over Oldham Athletic at Sixfields on Saturday.

Both Northampton and the Latics had their relegations to League Two confirmed after an entertaining 2-2 draw that swayed one way and then the other.

George Edmundson struck first blood for Oldham, converting Duckens Nazon's right-wing cross, on 30 minutes, but Sam Hoskins won a penalty which Matt Grimes confidently dispatched before Ash Taylor's close-range finish had Town in front at half-time.

But Thomas Haymer's header meant the Cobblers ended a disappointed campaign with a home draw.

Austin said afterwards: "I'm very proud of the boys with the effort and the application and the desire they showed. It's been a difficult week mentally after last Saturday because it's hard to go through but they've given everything.

"I was disappointed not to win the game today because I thought we should have won it although it ebbed and flowed a little bit.

"I was disappointed with their second goal because it started from a free-kick that wasn't a free-kick. The Oldham player was backing in and backing in and then just fell over.

"It cost us an extra two points but I don't want to talk about referees every week. We started the second half really well, we were on the front foot and looked like we'd go and score the third goal.

"But they got the free-kick and the ball's in the net so sometimes you need a little bit of help with the decisions."