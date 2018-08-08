Academy manager Gould to retire from full-time role at Cobblers

Cobblers Academy manager Trevor Gould will be retiring from his full-time role at the end of the month.

Gould has decided to step back from full-time involvement after a long career in football that has seen him enjoy success as a player and a manager.

More recently he has overseen the development of younger players at Town, although he will still have a part-time involvement with the club’s development centres.

“I am sorry to be stepping down from a full-time role at such a fantastic club but the time is right for me to spend some time with my family,” Gould said.

“As with any job in football, it can be all consuming and I am confident I am leaving the Northampton Town Academy in good hands.

“We have some fantastic staff in the Academy, some very skilled young coaches who have the drive, the vision and the knowledge to help continue to drive the Academy forward and build on the foundations that have been put in place.

“We saw during the most recent pre-season the level of talent that is coming through and with a first-team manager like Dean Austin who is a big believer in our Academy, that talent will continue to flourish.

“I have enjoyed some fantastic times in football and I would like to thank all of the supporters, staff and the chairman and the board of directors at the club for their support.

“This has been a fantastic club to work for and I look forward to watching many more matches as a supporter, cheering the Cobblers on!

“I am delighted to say that I will still retain some involvement and will help look after some of the players coming through the club’s development centres.”

Chairman Kelvin Thomas was quick to pay tribute to Gould’s work.

“He has led the Academy superbly and has not only raised the quality of player coming through but he has also helped us develop a reputation of being a club that develops quality young players,” Thomas said.

“The reputation of our Academy has never been as high, both within the game and further afield.

“Trevor has helped achieve that and all of us wish Trevor a long, happy and healthy retirement.

“He will always be welcome back at the club and we are sure all supporters will join us in expressing our thanks to Trevor and our best wishes.

“We are delighted he is not being lost to us totally, he will retain a part-time involvement within the Academy and we can continue to call upon his vast experience.

“We have an excellent staff within the Academy and we will be looking to recruit to replace Trevor’s full-time role in due course, but whoever takes that position on, they have a very tough act to follow.”