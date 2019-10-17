Cobblers youth round-up: U16s and U18s flying high as Roberts and Hughes get more minutes for Diamonds

There was yet more success for Cobblers' youth teams this week when the U16s clinched top spot in their EFL Youth Alliance South East Division table.

The team retain the title they won last year and with the U18s also currently top of their league, Northampton's academy lead both sections.

The under 16s, who are coached by Gary Mills, will now go on to play the winners of the South West Division in the next stage of the competition.

The U18s, who beat Leyton Orient 7-2 at the weekend and currently sit two points clear of Cambridge United at the top of the table, also start their FA Youth Cup campaign next month.

They have been drawn at home to Colchester United in the first round of the competition. The tie will be played by on November 2.

Elsewhere, Cobblers teenagers Morgan Roberts and Ryan Hughes both played the full 90 minutes for AFC Rushden & Diamonds as they lost 3-0 to Tamworth on Tuesday.