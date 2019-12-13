Cobblers youngster Williams heads back out on loan as Roberts extends his stay at Banbury

Cobblers youngster Jay Williams will spend the next month gaining more experience of men's football after rejoining Kettering Town on loan.

The 19-year-old joined the Poppies earlier in the season but his loan came to a premature end when he was given a three-match suspension after being sent off against Spennymoor Town.

Williams made his second appearance of the campaign for the Cobblers at Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy last week but now returns to Latimer Park hoping for a more productive month.

The Poppies are currently 20th in the National League North, one place but five points above the relegation zone. Williams' loan spell will end on January 8 and he goes into the squad for tomorrow's match at FC United of Manchester.

Meanwhile, fellow Town teenager Morgan Roberts has extended his stay with Banbury United.

His loan was due to end after Saturday's game against Coalville Town but an agreement has been reached to extend it for a further month.