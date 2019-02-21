Cobblers youngster Camron McWilliams makes Corby Town loan switch

Cobblers teenager Camron McWilliams has joined county neighbours Corby Town on a youth loan.

Joining McWilliams at Steel Park will be midfielder Jack Newell who has made the move on a work experience basis.

The Steelman are currently battling for promotion from the Evo-Stik Southern League Division One Central, sitting third in the table, eight points behind leaders Peterborough Sports.

McWilliams, who signed his first professional contract with the Cobblers last month, and Newell are available to make their debuts in Corby’s trip to Kempston Rovers on Saturday.

The pair are the latest Town youngsters to be loaned out to get valuable experience of men’s football.

Youth team striker Jack Daldy is with United Counties League Premier Division outfit Wellingborough Town for a work experience spell, while midfielder Matthew Slinn is also on work experience in the UCL with Cogenhoe United.

Scott Pollock, who made his Cobblers first team debut at Cambridge United last month, is with Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Central side St Neots on work experience, where he is joined by defender and Town team-mate Ryan Hughes.

Goalkeeper Bradley Lashley is also at Wellingborough Town, Joe Jarvis is on work experience at Leicester Nirvana and young professional Sean Whaler is on loan at Banbury United.

There are two types of temporary transfer open to players under the age of 18.

Those who have signed professional contracts can move out on a youth loan, while those who are not on professional contracts can make a temporary move on a work experience basis.

Both youth loan and work experience moves have a degree of flexibility and allow the player to play for both their temporary club and the Cobblers youth team during the period of their agreement.

“Playing regular first team football out on loan or work experience is an important part of the development for these boys,” said Cobblers boss Keith Curle.

“It forms part of the development plan that each player has.

“These boys have proved they can be successful playing against players of their own age and now we want to see how they get on playing first team football, where results matter, and against players who are more experienced and physically stronger.

“It also gives them experience of working with different team-mates, different managers, different personalities and they will learn a huge amount.

“Of course we work closely with Kieran Scarff (academy director) and his staff to ensure the players are getting the maximum benefit from these spells and we monitor their progress closely.

“We should also remember that Jay Williams and Morgan Roberts are also part of this age group and they were involved with the first team last Saturday.

“I think it shows the strength of the infrastructure of the club that we have so many players out and about playing first team football while the under 18 side still managed to secure an excellent win in the Merit League last weekend.”

The Town Under-18s were 3-1 winners over Oxford United at Moulton College last weekend, and this Saturday travel to Luton Town.