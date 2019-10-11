Cobblers young guns head out on loan

Cobblers youngsters Ryan Hughes and Morgan Roberts have joined AFC Rushden & Diamonds on a month's loan.

The 18-year-olds, both products of the Northampton's academy, will spend the next few weeks with the Southern Premier Central Division side.

They follow in the footsteps of fellow Cobblers academy players Jay Williams and Jack Newell who have spent time at Kettering Town and Redditch United respectively.

"We feel that, as part of their player development plans, Morgan and Ryan will benefit from a spell out on loan, playing first team football week in, week out," said manager Keith Curle.

"They will learn a lot from playing with and against more experienced players, they will learn a lot about the physical side of the game and we hope that they do well and help Rushden out in the process.

"Now that players are starting to come back from injury into the first-team squad, that does allow us to be able to allow some of the younger players out to get some competitive football under their belts at the end of each week to help with their development.

"The lads who are on loan will still train with us through the week so they remain part of our squad but they've also got an end product at the end of the week with a first team game to look forward to and we know how much they will learn and benefit from that arrangement."

Hughes and Roberts could both play for the Diamonds when they host Coalville Town at Hayden Road tomorrow. Cobblers season ticket holders get into the game for free.