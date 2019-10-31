Cobblers' winning run sparked by 'reality check' at Scunthorpe United

The 3-0 beating at the hands of Scunthorpe United was the ‘reality check’ that sparked the Cobblers into form.

That is the opinion of goalkeeper David Cornell, as he prepares to make his return to former club Oldham Athletic this weekend.

The Cobblers travel to Boundary Park on a real high, as they are targeting a fourth straight victory in Sky Bet League Two.

Three 2-0 wins in the space of eight days have lifted spirits on and off the pitch at the PTS Academy Stadium, with Salford City, Carlisle United and Cambridge United all being swept aside.

There is now a feeling of positivity at the PTS, which is a far cry of the mood that surrounded the squad and supporters following the woeful performance and loss against the Iron less than two weeks ago.

“It has been a very positive 10 days or so after the disappointing weekend at Scunthorpe,” said Cornell.

“We have reacted well, and we obviously have nine more points on the board and made a step in the right direction.

“Maybe the Scunthorpe game was a bit of a reality check for us.

“We knew it was disappointing and we knew it wasn’t good enough.

“From that following Monday morning it got spoke about, it got put away and the focus turned to the following Saturday.

“Obviously we then produced, and fingers crossed we can carry on doing that.

“We don’t want that happening again though, we don’t want a 3-0 defeat to kick-start us. We have got on a good run again, and hopefully now we can carry that on for the rest of the season.”