LiveCobblers v West Ham United LIVE: Updates from pre-season friendly at Sixfields
Cobblers continue their pre-season campaign with a second friendly at home to West Ham United this evening (7pm).
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 5:05 pm
We'll have updates from Sixfields here...
Cobblers v West Ham United LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 15:49
Hammers visit Sixfields
It’s pre-season friendly number two for the Cobblers this evening and things step up a notch or two (or three) as Premier League West Ham visit Sixfields. Expecting lots of new faces and a few trialists on show again.
We’ll have all the latest here.
Page 1 of 1