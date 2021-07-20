LiveCobblers v Nottingham Forest LIVE: Visitors hit the front in pre-season friendly at Sixfields
Cobblers host Nottingham Forest for their fourth pre-season friendly at Sixfields this evening.
We'll have all the news as it happens here...
Cobblers v Nottingham Forest LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 20 July, 2021, 21:10
- Forest visit Sixfields for Town’s fourth friendly
- Another new trialist starts at left-back
- Several players still isolating
67: Triple change for the Cobblers. Harriman, Nelson and Maxted replace McGowan, Guthrie and Roberts.
62: Goal Forest. 2-0. Cafu with a great finish from 25 yards.
57: Lovely finish by Kabamba but he’s offside. Looked a tight one.
54: Ooh Chukwuemeka just wide on the turn, was well picked out by Connolly.
53: Fabulous dipping strike by Lolly whistles just over. Visitors have upped the ante significantly this half.
49: Goal Forest. Taylor makes an immediate impact, rounding Roberts and tapping in.
45: Back underway. Lyle Taylor has come on for Forest.
Half-time
Really enjoyed that half. Town started well and were the better side for most of it. McGowan the pick at right-back but Kabamba, Pinnock and Flores have looked bright.
HT: 0-0.
33: Ashley-Seal will have to come off now. Looks an ankle problem. Chukwuemeka on.
28: McGowan now pops up at the other end and sends in a fine cross, which Kabamba heads towards goal. Smith claws it away and then saves Ashley-Seal’s follow-up, though the striker was offside.
27: Nearly half-an-hour in. Things have settled down after a lively start. Pretty even stuff. McGowan v Mighten is a great battle down this near side.
20: Problem for Ashley-Seal. Took a whack earlier on and has gone down again. OK to continue for now though.
11: Forest with their first attack and Cobblers need Roberts to make a super stop to deny Mighten’s fierce strike. Great save that.
10: Friendlies before tonight have felt very much like friendlies. Not so much this evening. Good intensity and pace to the game in these opening 10 minutes, helped by the presence (and sound) of both home and away fans. Pinnock in particular a real livewire for the Cobblers.