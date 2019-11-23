Cobblers Under-18s maintain winning streak as Barnet are beaten

The Cobblers Under-18s chalked up another EFL Youth Alliance win on Saturday morning, seeing off Barnet 3-1.

Jon Brady's men stay top of the table as they saw off the Bees youngsters at Moulton College.

On target were Haydn Price, Tariq Barbar and Michael Harding, with Brady feeling his team were deserved winners.

"We dominated most of the game and it was a thoroughly deserved victory," said the manager.

"Barnet only had one shot on target which they scored.

"Haydn's goal was a good strike from a well worked corner, Tariq from the under 16s got a start and it was good to see him get a goal.

"He acquitted himself well in a good all round team performance."

The Cobblers youngsters are back in action next Saturday morning when they travel to Gillingham.