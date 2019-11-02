Cobblers U18s bounce back from cup loss with victory in 13-goal bonanza

Cobblers U18s bounced back from the disappointment of their FA Youth Cup exit in midweek with a spectacular victory over Southend United on Saturday.

In sodden conditions, the young Cobblers came from 5-3 down to win 8-5 with two goals apiece for Michael Harding, Haydn Price and Caleb Chukwuemeka.

Jacob Ballinger and Ethan Johnston were also on target as Jon Brady's side maintained their excellent league form to remain top of the EFL Youth Alliance table.

"The boys showed incredible character," said U18s coach Brady, who lost to Colchester United in the FA Youth Cup on Wednesday.

"Conditions were difficult but defensively we were really poor and definitely not at our usual standards.

"Our attacking play was excellent and I must also make special mention to Michael Harding and to two of the first years, Richie Bailey and Liam Cross who did really well."