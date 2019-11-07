Cobblers U16s to play in cup final

Cobblers U16s have qualified for the EFL Youth Alliance Southern Division final for the second season in a row.

The academy side, led by Gary Mills and Jim Scott, made it through having topped the EFL Youth Alliance South East Division, winning five and drawing one of their seven fixtures.

The final will take place this Saturday and their opponents are Portsmouth, who won the South West Division, and Northampton's Lead Youth Development Phase Coach Shane Goddard said the players can be proud of their achievement.

"We are delighted that the U16 side have made it through to this final," he said.

"The boys have done exceptionally well to make it through. Through the season so far we have also taken the opportunity to play younger players up in the U16s, with some of the U15 squad and also an U14 player appearing.

"FA rules prevent us from publishing the results of under 16 football on a week by week basis, but we are thrilled to be in the final this weekend.

"This is the second year in a row we have made this final - last year we lost to Premier League side AFC Bournemouth - so, when you consider the success of the U18s over the last couple of years too, it shows a consistency within the Northampton Town Academy.

"We wish the boys well for the weekend."

The winners of Saturday's game will play the winners of the Northern Division final in an overall final, which will take place next month.