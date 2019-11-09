Cobblers U16s crowned champions

Cobblers U16s have been crowned champions of the EFL Youth Alliance Southern Division.

Led by Gary Mills and Jim Scott, Town's young team have gone one step further than last year when they finished runners-up.

They won five and drew one of their seven regular fixtures to top the South East Division and quality for Saturday's final, from which they emerged triumphant.

FA rules prevent the publication of results of individual matches, but the Cobblers have been crowned champions of the EFL Youth Alliance Southern Division and will meet a yet to be decided winner of the Northern Division in an overall final next month.

"The lads have performed really well all season," said Lead Youth Development Phase Coach Shane Goddard.

"They have done exceptionally well to first make it through to the final and then win the overall competition.

"With the under 18s top of the table and the under 16s now crowned champions of the southern section, as well as the impact our academy products are making, either in the first-team or out on loan, we can be really proud of the work of the Northampton Town Academy."