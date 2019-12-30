Cobblers trio McCormack, Smith and McWilliams all head for scans

Cobblers will discover the extent of the injuries suffered by Shaun McWilliams, Harry Smith and Alan McCormack later on Monday after all three were sent for scans over the weekend.

McWilliams and Smith sustained their injuries in the closing stages of Town's 4-0 defeat to Crawley on Boxing Day.

An initial scan showed Smith did not break his ankle but the full extent of his injury remains unclear due to the amount of swelling around the affected area.

McWilliams, meanwhile, landed awkwardly on his knee and also had to be stretchered from the field, prompting fears he could be set for another long spell on the sidelines.

"They've both been for scans," confirmed manager Keith Curle after his side's draw with Cheltenham. "Due to the Christmas period we've been able to get the scans done but we haven't had them reported in detail yet.

"We'll probably wait until Monday afternoon and that's when we'll find out the extent in more detail about both injuries and we'll have slightly more information then."

McCormack's injury is a little more mysterious after he was substituted just seven minutes into the second-half at Crawley.

"We're waiting for results of a scan on him as well," Curle revealed. "He had a scan in London on Saturday and we're just waiting on the results for that to come through.

"It's the same as Shaun and Harry - it's just a case of waiting for the information and the detail of the scan."

Asked if he's concerned about the availability of Town's experienced midfielder, Curle added: "I'm concerned about every single one of my players - when they're fit and when they're injured.

"We want to get the best possible team out on the pitch at all times and we'll do everything we can for all three of those players."