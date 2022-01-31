Cobblers transfer deadline day - live! More business expected at Sixfields after Lubala addition
All the news and rumours from Sixfields and elsewhere as the January transfer window draws to a close.
Busy day expected at Sixfields as Jon Brady puts the finishing touches to his squad for the run-in, plus stay tuned with all the ins and outs across League Two...
Transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 13:32
- January window shuts at 11pm
- Cobblers hoping for two additions
- Departures from Sixfields also possible
- Keep up to date with all the news from around League Two
Squad update
Here’s how the squad looks with 10 hours to go...
GK: Roberts, Maxted
DEF: McGowan, Harriman, Guthrie, Horsfall, Magloire, Dyche, Koiki, Mills, Nelson
MID: McWilliams, Sowerby, Lewis, Pollock, Flores, Pinnock, Hoskins, Kanu, Connolly
ATT: Rose, Ashley-Seal, Lubala, Zimba, Eppiah
Expecting a departure from Sixfields to be confirmed shortly.
Reports from Scotland that Cobblers have had a bid accepted for Dundee United striker Louis Appere. He’s a 22-year-old forward. Understand there is some substance in the story. One to watch...
Worth noting that Cobblers now have five loanees on their books which is the maximum you can name in a matchday squad. Means that, if there is another addition, it will probably be a permanent signing.
So that’s one in at Sixfields but I will be surprised if there’s not more business today, both in and out. Cobblers still working on potentially further addition before the 11pm deadline. Could be departures too. Jordan Flores one of those potentially on his way out.
Jon Brady discusses his latest signing...
Brady thrilled to win the race for Blackpool's Lubala
Forward joins on loan for the rest of the season
Cobblers have signed Bez Lubala on loan from Blackpool. Full details here
BREAKING: Cobblers make deadline day move for Blackpool forward
Versatile attacker keen to work with Calderwood again
Cobblers have completed a loan deal this morning. Announcement expected at midday....
Looks like we definitely have one arrival at Sixfields today. Stay tuned...
Possibly but think the club will be hoping it doesn’t go too late. They’re trying to wrap up their business a few hours before the deadline so there’s no last-minute panicking. But it’s rarely so simple in the transfer world!