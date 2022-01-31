Cobblers transfer deadline day - live!
All the news and rumours from Sixfields and elsewhere as the January transfer window draws to a close.
Busy day expected at Sixfields as Jon Brady puts the finishing touches to his squad for the run-in, plus stay tuned with all the ins and outs across League Two...
Transfer deadline day LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 09:03
- January window shuts at 11pm
- Cobblers hoping for two additions
- Departures from Sixfields also possible
- Keep up to date with all the news from around League Two
Where will Cobblers strengthen?
Strengthening his attack remains Jon Brady’s priority so if there are incomings today, they will likely be at the top end of the pitch. Injuries to Ashley-Seal and Zimba have left the Cobblers light up front with Danny Rose the only fit senior striker on their books. Josh Eppiah looked bright on his debut at the weekend but he will need time to get up to speed.
Cobblers had looked at a midfielder earlier in the month but it seems the focus for now is at the top end of the pitch. Brady is also satisfied with his defensive options.
No change on Koiki
Rumours persist surrounding the future of Cobblers left-back Ali Koiki but the situation has not changed since last week. There are clubs interested but no concrete offer has been received.
Interestingly, Sunderland had seemed the most keen on Koiki before sacking manager Lee Johnson yesterday. You’d have thought that would change things but we will see. Anything can happen on deadline day!
Outgoings as well as incomings?
All the focus has been on possible incomings but don’t be surprised if there’s also a departure or two. Cobblers’ squad has become a little bloated with the four January signings made so far and Brady is content to let one or two fringe players move on if there’s clubs willing to take them. That’s something to keep an eye on.
Brady hopeful of additions
“I certainly hope there are further additions before the window closes,” said Jon Brady after Saturday’s win over Salford. “We want to get the right blend for us and players that will really improve us and make us strong for the rest of the season. It’s important to help the group with maybe one, maybe two more.”
Transfer deadline day is upon us and we’re anticipating a busy one at Sixfields. There could be movement both ways. One incoming is likely, two is very possible and who knows, there might even be a third (but probably not). Don’t be surprised if there’s an outgoing or two either.
Whatever happens, follow this blog for all the latest. We’ll also keep track of deals from around League Two.