Cobblers told to stay 'switched on' as Curle opts to zonal mark

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has told his players to stay 'switched on' at all times when they zonal mark from set-pieces.

Town were caught out in the first game of the season last Saturday when, choosing to zonal mark, James Clarke was given enough space to steer Danny Guthrie's corner into the net via the crossbar.

It was clear from an earlier set-piece that the Cobblers preferred to zonal mark over the more familiar man-to-man approach, and Curle says it's something they will improve in time.

"We're a work in progress," he said. "There will be things we need to iron out individually and collectively.

"People know we will zonal mark and that's the disappointing thing last Saturday - personnel not being switched on and that half-a-yard in the box can save you a goal."

Generally Town defended well against Walsall and limited the visitors to very few chances, however their poor finishing meant Clarke's header ultimately proved the difference.

"They had one header from a corner and one other shot over the course of 95, 97 minutes," Curle added.

"So defensively the shape was good and we created enough opportunities or half opportunities but we didn't have the icing on the cake of putting the ball into the back of the net and that's where the frustration comes.

"There were positives elements to take out of the game but ultimately to win you need to score goals and to get my happy and the team happy we need to score more goals than the opposition.

"I think we looked an attacking threat and we created enough from set-pieces and defensively we were sound enough."