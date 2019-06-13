Cobblers to take on Coventry City in pre-season friendly in Spain

The Cobblers have announced they will play Sky Bet League One side Coventry City in a friendly as part of their pre-season training camp in Spain.

Town travel to the Pinatar training complex near Murcia in southern Spain on Friday, July 7, and stay there until the following Saturday.

Cobblers will play Coventry City at the Pinatar Arena in Spain

Manager Keith Curle will put his squad through their paces through the week, before taking on the Sky Blues in a friendly at the Pinatar Arena on Friday, July 13 (ko 4pm).

The match is the sixth first team pre-season friendly to be announced, with the others being Sileby Rangers (away, July 6), Sheffield Wednesday (h, July 13), Sheffield United (h, July 20), Brackley Town (a, July 23) and Milton Keynes Dons (h, July 26).

A Northampton Town XI will also take on AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the Maunsell Cup Final at Hayden Road on Tuesday, July 30.

Coventry, who are managed by Mark Robins, are also spending the same week at the Pinatar complex,