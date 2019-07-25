Cobblers to pay tribute to former boss Justin Edinburgh when Leyton Orient come to the PTS in October

The Cobblers have announced they will be paying tribute to former manager Justin Edinburgh when they entertain Leyton Orient in October.

The Sky Bet League Two match will be staged at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday, October 5.

Justin Edinburgh managed the Cobblers from January to August in 2017

Edinburgh passed away last month after suffering a cardiac arrest, and the Cobblers will hold a pre-match collection to support the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation, a charity set up by the Edinburgh family in memory of Justin to benefit health and well-being causes.

The 49-year-old managed Orient to promotion from the Vanrama National League last season.

The match programme will feature a picture of Justin on the front cover, with a tribute inside, while the game itself will be preceded by a period of silence in Justin's memory.

"We feel it is appropriate to use this game to pay tribute to Justin," said Cobblers chief executive James Whiting.

"When the fixtures came out, we always had this game in mind and it is the ideal opportunity to help raise funds for the Justin Edinburgh Foundation.

"I was present, along with the chairman (Kelvin Thomas), at the memorial service for Justin last week.

"That was a wonderful service to celebrate Justin's life and we have been in touch with the family and we feel it is right to use the fixture between ourselves and Leyton Orient to pay our own particular tribute."