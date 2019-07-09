Cobblers to face Peterborough United in Checkatrade Trophy group stage

The Cobblers have been drawn against old rivals Peterborough United in the group stages of the EFL Chackatrade Trophy.

Keith Curle's men will be in Group H for the tournament, and will be up against Posh as well as Cambrdge United.

It will be the first meeting between the sides since Posh's 2-0 win league one win over the Cobblers on Easter Monday in April, 2018 - which proved to be Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's last game in charge.

Cobblers played Cambridge in last season's group stage, winning a penalty shootout after the game had ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

The trio will be joined by one of a group of eight invited clubs to make up the four-team group.

That team will be one of Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea, Fulham, Norwich City, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

The draw to see which group each invited team is place in will be broadcast live on Jim White's show on Talksport at approximately 12.30pm on Friday (July 12).

Checkatrade Trophy Group H: Peterborough United; Cambridge United; Northampton Town; Invited club