Cobblers to appeal Oliver's red card after Curle hits out at decision

Cobblers have confirmed they will appeal against the red card shown to Vadaine Oliver during Saturday's defeat to Scunthorpe United.

The Town striker was sent off by referee Trevor Kettle on 54 minutes when he challenged for a loose ball inside the six-yard box and caught Scunthorpe goalkeeper Rory Watson in the face.

However, after manager Keith Curle criticised the decision in his post-match interview, the club have asked the FA to take another look.

Curle said: "I don't want to just slaughter the referee and it's not a case of that but, in my professional opinion, the ball has come spinning across the box and Vadaine has made a genuine, honest attempt to strike for the ball.

"Credit to the goalkeeper because he was brave and went down at Vadaine's feet. He took a knock to the head but, apart from that, there was nothing else in it.

"The ball wasn't bouncing around, it wasn't as if it was reckless. The ball is on the ground and it's coming across and Vadaine is well within his right to go for the ball and that's what he did."

The result of the appeal is expected on Tuesday afternoon.