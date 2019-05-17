Cobblers swoop to sign Macclesfield striker Harry Smith for undisclosed fee

The Cobblers have signed Macclesfield Town striker Harry Smith for an undisclosed fee.

Smith, who turns 24 on Saturday, has agreed a three-year deal at the PTS Academy Stadium, and becomes the fourth signing of the summer for boss Keith Curle.

Standing at an imposing 6ft 5in tall, Smith scored nine goals for the struggling Silkmen last season, playing a key role as they avoided relegation from Sky Bet League Two, with Sol Campbell's men eventually securing their safety on the final day of the campaign.

Smith will be familiar to plenty of Cobblers fans, as he scored Macclesfield's goal and turned in an eye-catching performance in their 3-1 Good Friday defeat against Town at the PTS in April.

The big striker started out his career in non-League, where he played semi-professional football for Sittingbourne and Folkestone Invicta.

While with Follkestone, he went on trial at Millwall, and impressed enough to earn himself a professional contract with the Lions, giving up his trade as a welder and signing a two-year deal in the summer of 2016.

He got his career at the New Den off to a flyer, scoring three goals in his first two games for Millwall, and he also scored a hat-trick in a 5-2 FA Cup win over non-League Braintree.

But he found his chances being more and more limited at Millwall, and after they were promoted to the Championship, Smith joined league one outfit Swindon Town for the first half of the 2017/18 season.

Smith made nine starts and 10 substitute appearances for the Robins, scoring three goals, before returning to Millwall, where he failed to make another appearance.

Last summer he was signed by Macclesfield, and after a slow start to his career at Moss Rose, netting just one goal in his first 24 apperances, he finished the season strongly scoring seven in his final 16 games.

Smith is the fourth Cobblers signing of the summer, following on from Matty Warburton, Joe Martin and Chris Lines.