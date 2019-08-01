Cobblers striker Smith sets goal target for the season - but he's keeping it to himself!

Striker Harry Smith has set himself a goal target for the new Sky Bet League Two season, and his first in a Cobblers shirt - but he won't be broadcasting what it is!

The big front man joined the Cobblers from Macclesfield Town for an undisclosed fee in the summer, and is set to lead the attacking line in Saturday's campaign opener against Walsall at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Harry Smith

The 6ft 5ins striker is excited at the quality of players alongside him in the Cobblers squad, and is expecting the plenty of chances to be created over the forthcoming campaign.

The former Millwall man will be hoping he can convert a fair share of the ones that come his way, but he will be keeping what his scoring ambitions for the season are to himself for now.

"I have set myself a target for Christmas time, and then we will just look at it and see where we are at then," said Smith, who scored nine goals for Macclesfield last season, but seven of those came in his final 23 matches.

"I am not going to say much now, because if I don't hit it then people will be getting on my back!

"But I know what I have to do, the targets I have to hit, and the gaffer has already got on to me, telling me what he wants from me, so I do have that target in mind."

Smith has already netted a couple of goals in Cobblers colours, finding the target in pre-season, and although they county for nothing in any record books, the striker admits they have eased the pressure on him.

"The match at Sileby was a bit of a frustrating start for me, but we went to Spain and I scored against Coventry, and then it was nice to score at home (against MK Dons) on Friday," said the 24-year-old.

"The same as if the team doesn't win matches early, the longer you go as a striker and don't score a goal then it is a burden on your back, so it is nice to already have the first one."

Smith's goal against MK was set up by Nicky Adams, and Curle has already gone on record saying that he believes the pair could prove a very destructive partnership in leage two.

But it's not just Adams who has impressed Smith.

"We have some really creative, and some really quality league two players, if not league one players in the squad," he said.

"The likes of Nicky (Adams), Chris (Lines), Macca (AlanMcCormack) who will just sit in front of the back four, and also Matty Warburton, we have a lot of talent here.

"So we are really confident in the team this season."