Cobblers striker Junior Morias sold to St Mirren for undisclosed fee

Cobblers striker Junior Morias has been sold to Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who struggled to force his way into Town manager Keith Curle's plans, was made available for transfer at the end of last season, and has now left the club.

Signed by then boss Dean Austin for an undisclosed fee from Peterborough United in the summer of 2018, Morias leaves the Cobblers having made just 10 starts in all competitions, and 15 substitute appearances.

The Jamaican-born front man scored six goals in his time at the PTS Academy Stadium, but will now be plying his trade north of the border alongside fellow former Cobbler Sam Foley, who joined the Buddies earlier this month.

Morias's final appearance for the Cobblers was as a second-half substitute during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Macclesfield Town.

St Mirren have started the season with a win and a loss in the Premiership, and are due to host Rangers on Sunday lunchtime, with the game being shown live on BT Sport.