Cobblers squad to be given Christmas Day off by boss Curle

With four crucial Sky Bet League Two matches scheduled within the space of just 10 days, the Cobblers players are in for a very busy festive period - but at least they will be getting Christmas Day off.

While many clubs up and down the country bring their players in for training sessions on December 25 and treat it as a normal working day, Keith Curle has confirmed that won’t be the case for the Town squad under his watch.

The Cobblers travel to Yeovil Town on Saturday, before hosting Swindon Town at the PTS Academy Stadium on Boxing Day. They are then at home again on Saturday, December 29, when they face Milton Keynes Dons, before a New Year’s Day trip to Forest Green Rovers.

It is an unforgiving spell of matches, as it will be for clubs across England and Wales, but the Cobblers players will at least be boosted by the fact they will be able to spend Christmas Day with their family and loved ones.

“It won’t change this year, in that I don’t work on Christmas Day,” said Town boss Curle, who has spent more or less his entire adult life in football, as a player, coach and manager.

“As a young professional I used to be dragged in on Christmas Day at varying times, but since I have gone into management I never work on Christmas Day.

“I build up a trust in my relationship with my players where they are given that time.

“I will be doing exactly the same in that I will go home and have my Christmas dinner, spend time with my family.

“I will spend time with my grandkids and my own children, but then on Christmas Day night I will be down in the hotel - and leave all the washing up and tidying up to the missus! - and I will be preparing for the game.

“So Christmas morning is massive to me, and Christmas night is the chance for me to get my head down and start preparing for Boxing Day, because it is work.”